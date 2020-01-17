Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley Girls Bowling 01.16.20

Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley match up on the bowling alley for some IHSA girls bowling. The Mustangs roll their way to a victory.

Metea Valley girls bowling travels to Parkside Lanes to face Waubonsie Valley in the final DVC match of the season. The Mustangs hope to remain undefeated while the Warriors look for a 2nd straight conference win.

Game one

Liz Mansmith gets off to a great start, the young Mustang with back to back games over 200 and a 577 series.

Waubonsie Valley freshman Ashley Sanchez has been a fast learner this season, she rolls a strike which leads to a 160 score in game one.

Last week Meredith Olef broke district record with an 810 series, she didn’t hit that number on this day but she does roll a turkey in game one en route to a 194.

Alissa Raboine is another Metea bowler on the rise, she hits a high of 186 in game one and ends her day with a 520 series.

Game two

Vanessa Raketic picks her game up in game number 2, rolling a 159 thanks to strikes like this one.

Another Waubonsie Valley freshman, Chaye (Shay) Stewart picks up 6 spares in her final game. She also earns a 178 in game one in a very solid performance.

Warriors senior Hailey Springs always the steady hand in the WV lineup, she rolls a team high 189 in game 2 and leads the team with a 495 series total.

Bella Kilbourne uses a big hook and she brings this one back perfectly for a strike, she ends up with a 503 series.

Chade Stewart (sha-day like the singer) uses no hook but her shot is strong and the Warriors gets all ten pins down.

Game three

Metea Valley pulling away as Sydney Lewis picks up a 176 in game two and 158 in game three to end on a strong note.

The top Mustang on the day is veteran Alicia Anton. She is above 180 in all three games with a high of 213 in game two. Her 582 series leads all bowlers as Metea Valley ends the DVC dual portion of the schedule with a perfect 4-0 record.

