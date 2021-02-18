Girls Bowling Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 02.16.21

Metea Valley girls bowling welcomes the Neuqua Valley Wildcats to the Fox Bowl. Sydney Lewis has an incredible day to lead the Mustangs in this highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley Girls Bowling

The Fox Bowl in Wheaton welcomes back bowlers – including the Mustangs from Metea Valley, who call the lanes home. Neuqua Valley’s 3-member team visiting for the day.

Let’s pick up the action in the second game, Metea’s Elizabeth Mansmith approaching a tough situation – a split spare – but that doesn’t phase her as she picks it up.

Here’s Meredith Olef cutting the ball from right to left, sweeps up all ten pins – Olef winds up with a 520 series.

Moving a few lanes over, we catch Aadya Agarwal rolling for Neuqua Valley – nearly knocks down the whole deck en route to a 288 day.

Teammate Sarah Bourke follows that up with a ball placed perfectly in the pocket – that cleans up the lane.

Meanwhile, Metea’s Syndey Lewis is working on a great afternoon – here she is in the 10th frame, finishing with a flurry of strikes for a 259 tally in her second game.

Third Game

Another Mustang is working on a crazy great day – Jasmine Allen displays great form and whips up a strike, finishing with a 531 day.

Back to Neuqua’s top scorer – Bourke once again seeks and destroys all 10 pins. She leads the Wildcats with a 464 day.

Speaking of strikes, Bella Kilbourne tidies up on lane 25 – collecting a strike en route to a 487 afternoon.

Finally, we have to wrap up the highlight with Lewis – the Mustang is going for 6 in a row to end the match – and gets it! How about a career best 694 as Metea Valley girls bowling rolls to another win.

