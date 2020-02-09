Metea Valley Girls Bowling Regional 2.8.20

Metea Valley hosting the girls bowling regional at Fox Bowl in Wheaton. The Mustangs hope to qualify for sectionals as a team for the first time since 2014 while York, Willowbrook, Naperville North and Naperville Central also compete for the top 4 spots.

The Redhawks get an early boost from their youngest bowler as Skye Sanford has herself in the top ten individuals after the first two games.

Metea Valley also off to a strong start as a team, Bella Kilbourne with a strike as the Mustangs sit in first place after the first two games followed by York and Willowbrook.

Naperville North getting several solid individual performances as Deanna Fields also is right in the hunt for a top ten finish after the morning session.

The top Huskie bowler is Shannon Kosirog, the junior makes it to sectionals as an individual for a 2nd year in a row after a 977 six game score. She will be the lone Naperville North representative at sectionals.

Naperville Central sophomore Jayda Armstong caught fire in game 5 rolling strikes for five games in a row en route to a game of 200.

Meredith Olef rolling well in game 4, she caps the best game of the day for Metea, a 1005 score puts the Mustangs in first place with two games to play.

Jada Banks facing a tough split, but the junior delivers with a nifty spare pickup. Naperville Central sets a new school record with a 4125 team score and a 10th place finish.

Megan Murphy with a strike for Naperville North in game 6, the Huskies finish in 9th place as a team with a score of 4347.

Last year’s regional champs, Willowbrook in the hunt all day long, the Warriors eventually catch Metea in game 5 and move into 2nd place with a final score of 5601.

The top Metea bowler from start to finish is senior Alicia Anton. She rolls an 1198 and finishes as the 4th place medalist.

York is your 2020 regional champion as the Dukes finish strong with a 5723 score to earn the plaque, led by Rose Klinger, Jermyah Bolden and Holly Santucci.

Metea Valley finishes third and makes it to sectionals as a team for the first time since 2014. Glenbard East also moves on to next week’s sectional.

