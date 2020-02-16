Metea Valley Girls Bowling Looks to Get Back to State

Posted on February 16, 2020

The Metea Valley Girls Bowling team qualified for sectionals for the first time since 2014. Now they have their sights set on the next adventure: qualifying for state. Before they lace up their bowling shows for the sectional showdown, Kevin Jackman learns just how they are preparing for this next step. Learn more in this feature, presented by Edward Medical Group!

