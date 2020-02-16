Metea Valley Girls Bowling Looks to Get Back to State

The Metea Valley Girls Bowling team qualified for sectionals for the first time since 2014. Now they have their sights set on the next adventure: qualifying for state. Before they lace up their bowling shows for the sectional showdown, Kevin Jackman learns just how they are preparing for this next step. Learn more in this feature, presented by Edward Medical Group!
Check out other stories like this one in our Sports Story Page!
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
If you're a high school sports fan, please consider a donation to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!Donate Today!