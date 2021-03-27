Metea Valley Girls Badminton Sectional 03.25.21

Metea Valley Badminton is the host of a 2021 sectional meet, welcoming five other schools to Mustang territory, including Waubonsie Valley badminton. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

More badminton sectionals this time at Metea Valley. Six teams including two of our area schools are competing for that nice plaque right there. Metea is the host but Waubonsie can still have fun with a game of cards. Mustangs are also the favorite as each player has an opportunity for a ticket to state.

Consolation doubles features Waubonsie’s Nicole George and Karal Lares facing Argo’s Delgado and Blusiewicz. The Warrior duo makes it out alive in 3 sets but their chances at a state bid would fall short, losing to Riverside Brookfield’s Claire Shanahan and Alyssa Krivak in the next round.

To double semi’s featuring Metea Anjan Viswanathan and Sreeja Gadepalli facing Lyons townships Georgianna Gianakopolus and Kaitln Dodge. In a hard fought 3 sets the Mustang duo falls but get back up when they hit the 3rd place game. They take the 3rd place finals over West Aurora’s Aleix Van Vleet and Emma Whitlock. They still punch a ticket to State.

Third Place finals for singles with Metea’s Nandini Mandava facing West Aurora’s Lorena Torres. We get some nice back and forth action until the birdie hits the net. Mandava finishes in third after a sweep that also puts her in a spot for State.

Now to the singles final featuring guess who? Waubonsie Valley Sonu Manoharan and Lyon’s Township’s Qureshi. Let’s cut to the chase, despite some back and forth action the Warrior dominates the way in set 1 taking by a big margin. Same result for set 2? Yeah I’d say so 21-5 the final in both sets and off to State she goes.

To the Doubles finals and it’s LT’s Giannakopoulus and Dodge again this time facing Metea’s Vivian Kok and Sophia Wang. We get a rally going with a great effort by both teams as it ends in the Mustangs favor for the point.

The Two Mustangs want to make one last stand on their home court and they do it with the doubles winning and the Mustangs as a team winning the sectionals.

