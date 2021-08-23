Metea Valley Football 2021 Season Preview

Metea Valley football is looking to take its underdog label and use it to surprise opponents in 2021, with the Mustangs gearing up for fall.

If you look strictly at the win loss record from the spring 2021 season for Metea Valley football, you wouldn’t think there was much to be excited about this fall. But if you look closer at the roster of players coming back, you can see why there is plenty of optimism for the black and gold this year.

The Mustangs had six All-Conference selections last season and five of them are returning for their senior seasons. Jake Paulline is the anchor on both the offensive and defensive lines and is getting plenty of Division 1 interest.

The offensive side of the ball is especially loaded as wide receivers Jalen Johnson and John Flynn both return after breakout junior seasons. Johnson, 6’3 state medalist in the hurdles has already committed top play collegiately at Northern Illinois University. And the sure handed Flynn caught 31 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns in Metea’s five game spring season.

The passing attack will be led by senior Logan Frederick for the third consecutive season. The lefty has the arm talent, the experience, and the weapons to make the Mustangs one of the more potent offenses in the area.

While Metea Valley put up its fair share of points in the spring, the defense was not able to keep opposing teams off the scoreboard enough to emerge victorious. Paulline and All-DVC defensive end Dominic Rinaldi both return to provide bulk in the trenches. Third year head coach John Parpet knows that the defense will need to pull its weight for this Mustang group to reach its potential.

Looking at the schedule, Metea will need to get off to a strong start in the non-conference portion of the schedule, starting with Geneva, Lockport and Belleville East to begin the year. Making the post season for the first time since 2014 will be a challenge, especially in the always daunting DVC conference, but the 2021 Mustangs have the horses to get back in the playoff race.

