Metea Valley Boys Swimming Sectional 2.21.20

Metea Valley Boys Swimming Sectional highlights, where the races are close and records are broken. Naperville Central wins the sectional as the top team.

We’re at Metea Valley High School, where swimmers aim for PRs… and if not PRs… well, then, times that will send them to state in Evanston next week.

200 Medley Relay

We start with the 200 yd medley relay. After a close race between Marmion and Naperville North, Marmion edge out the Huskies by .23 seconds. Marmion wins with a time of 1:34.31.

200 Free

200 free time… In the closest race of the night it comes all the way down to the end between Lucas Conrads of WV and Austin Millard of Oswego. Conrads wins the race by .01 seconds. Final time of 1:41.61… Central’s Stephen Noaha also qualifies for state.

200 IM

We bounce to the 200 IM. In another close race, Plainfield North’s Alex Dvorak edges Central’s Andrew Dai by .53 seconds. Dvorak wins with a time of 1:52.87…. WVs Aayush Deshpande and Elmer Wang, MVs Jaeddan Gamilla and Jeddrick Gamilla and NVs Ryans Doerrer qualify for state

50 Free

Next to the 50 free. The fastest race of the night ends in a close battle between Neuqua’s Connor Boyle and Plainfield North’s Marc Avery. Boyle wins by .49 seconds. Teammate Jimmy Senese, North’s Owen Jacobs and Central’s Owen Codo qualify for state.

100 Butteryfly

Moving to the 100 butterfly. Pulling away towards the end of the race is Central’s Andrew Dai in 49.3 seconds… who beats WVs Aayush Deshpande. Central’s Codo qualify in this as well… as does Neuqua’s Amir Aliyev.

100 Free

Finally to the 100 free. Setting a new pool record by winning the race by .60 is Neuqua’s Connor Boyle. His final time was 44.96. Jimmy Senese also qualifing for state along with North’s Grant Bochenski.

Central wins as a team, with Waubonsie placing second.