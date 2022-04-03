Metea Valley Baseball Back on Track

Metea Valley baseball coach Steve Colombe is entering his third year as head coach of the Mustangs, but because of the pandemic, 2022 is his first full regular season leading the black and gold. Check out the latest feature story, presented by Edward Medical Group.

2022 is the third season that Metea Valley baseball coach Steve Colombe has led the varsity program. However in many ways, it still feels like his first. His first year in 2020 was canceled entirely due to the pandemic as were all spring sports that year. As a brand new coach, in addition to the uncertainty the rest of the world was going through at that time, Colombe had to break the news to that senior group that their high school careers were over before he even had a chance to coach them in a game.

Third Time is the Charm

2021 was much closer to normal, but the season did not start until mid-April and many of the traditional off season training and workouts were canceled or limited. Entering year three, Coach Colombe and his team feel that a full year of preparation has the team ready to ride this spring.

Another obstacle for the Mustangs last season was a young and inexperienced roster. 2021 was the first high school baseball experience for many players on the team, so it’s no surprise there were some growing pains along the way. The good news is that most of the roster returns in 2022 with increased experience, confidence, and team chemistry. As the season gets under way, the leadership of Coach Colombe has kept the morale high.

Growing Up Together

The team did lose All DVC and All-Area selection Collin Reilly to graduation. But seven starters return to the lineup including Aidan Wagner, Jeremy Wrona, Sean Tracy and Jake LaVine to name a few. Wrona, Cam Howser, Ryan Farenkopf and Connor Akstulewicz headline the returning pitching staff.

Now that the season is a few weeks in, the Mustang players and coaches are excited to see this group compete for the top of the DuPage Valley Conference.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell