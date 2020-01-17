Metea Valley and DeKalb at Naperville North Boys Swimming 01.16.20

Metea Valley and DeKalb travel to Naperville North for a Tri-Meet in boys swimming. All three teams honoring their seniors during the meet.

20 degree temps outside… nice and cozy inside at Naperville North in a tri-meet with DeKalb and Metea. And on top of that, it’s senior night as the Huskies honor their own in addition to the senior Barbs and Mustangs. Meanwhile DeKalb not just warming up their bodies… but also their pipes.

200 medley relay

Opening up with the first varsity race – the 200 medley relay… James Cronin kicking off for Metea with a strong leg. He hands off to Jeddrick Gamilla in fine shape for the breast stroke. Brother Jaedden emerging from his entry with the butterfly… and then George Wang closes it out in a minute and 41 seconds – tops Dekalb by two seconds and North by 4.

200 IM

Good race here in the 200 IM… North’s Jack Tarantino going for the Huskies against Dekalb’s Anthony Biundo. The race – extremely close throughout, with each swimmer leading at times. And it’s a dead lock going into the final stroke… and Tarantino eeks out the win by .23 seconds. He also wins thr 100 breast stroke.

50 free

You want to talk about a mad dash… here’s the finish to the 50 free… and Donny Gramer from Dekalb gets the win, beating Metea’s Tyler Lesley by .46 seconds.

500 free

To the longest race of the night – the 500 yard free… it’s so long, they need lap counters. The winner of the marathon? Dekalb’s Gavin Anderson by 14 seconds over Metea’s Austin Martinson. Anderson also winning the 200 free.

400 free relay

Final race of the night is the 400 yard free relay… at the first transition its neck and neck between Metea’s Tyler Leslie and Dekalbs Timothy Braun. But down the stretch, Jeddrick Gamilla pulls away for the win, clocking in with a 3:25 time… No final scores, only good vibes on senior night for all three teams.

