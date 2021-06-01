Megan Kennedy Caps Big Rally With Walk Off

Megan Kennedy does it all in a nail-bitter win for Waubonsie. A big catch and then the big blast to walk it off in extras.

A big time hit to cap a big time rally is our play of the week. Waubonsie Valley trailed by 6 runs against Benet Academy after three and a half frames. Then… boom. Warriors arrive. Forcing extra innings, WV escapes a jam in the top half thanks to a catch from Megan Kennedy…. And then Kennedy digs in and rips a walk off homer. 7 unanswered and the monster homer – yeah, that’s Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Benet Academy came out on fire in the early going, building a 6-0 lead before Waubonsie storms back to take it in extras.

