Maverick Ohle Rewriting Record Books

We go to the boys track and field Lockport sectional for this Play of the Week where Maverick Ohle continues to rewrite the record books. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Lockport Township is the site of one of the boys track and field sectionals. Naperville North and Naperville Central are in attendance along with sixteen other teams looking for top performances with state next week.

The Redhawk broke the school record for discus last week at the conference meet and here he proceeds to break that record as well with a throw of 180 feet. Not surprisingly, he’s headed to state.

Let’s finish with the 200-meter dash. It’s Reed again making sure he finishes this race. Coming behind him is Nate Jacobs from Naperville North who finishes in second and is one of ten Husky state qualifiers. All these performances help the Dawgs to a sectional title with Hinsdale Central in second and Lockport in third.