Matt Malik Reaches Way Back For the Goal

For this Play of the Week, we check out boys water polo as Matt Malik pulls off a tricky play against Metea. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s boys water polo DVC action as the surging Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the Metea Valley Mustangs. Waubonsie looking to continue their hot start to the season.

Goalie Peter Bartzen tosses it down to Cameron Censullo who finds Matt Malik somehow tapping the ball behind his head and into the net. He gives a priceless reaction. The senior reaches back as far as he can to put enough power on it for the goal.

Despite the attempted comeback, Charlie Drohan seals the deal with a huge late goal and the Warriors hang on for the victory over the Mustangs winning 11-8.

