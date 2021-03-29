Marmion Academy vs. Naperville Central Football 03.28.21

Naperville Central Football gets a little taste of what it’s like to play in the NFL, suiting up on Sunday to take on Marmion Academy on the gridiron. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

More high School Football taking place this time on a Sunday at Naperville Central. The Redhawks come in after a dominant performance over Waubonsie Valley taking on Marmion Academy — a replacement game after the Hawks initial opponent, Neuqua Valley, went on pause because of a COVID case. Redhawks will also be with out Antonio Torres who scored 3 touchdowns last week for the Red and White.

1st Quarter

First quarter here’s Central QB Owen Prucha throwing a wide receiver screen to Reggie Fleurima. He takes the pig skin 27 yards for the first touchdown of the game 7-0 Central.

Here come the Cadets as Marmion QB Padraig Fitzgerald finds an open Josh Lim for a big 20-yard completion. The drives ends in a field goal it’s 7-3 Central.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter and here is an interesting play. Prucha throws it downfield to Fleurima… he thinks he scored his second touchdown but the play was blown dead. The completion does set Central up in great field position.

Prucha then hands the rock off to Niko Gordon, and he’s going in 9 yards for the score. 16-3 Home team after the missed extra point.

Just before the break the Cadets go deep as Fitzgerald finds a streaking Dane Pardridge behind the defense. 57 yards to the house 16-10 Central heading into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and the sun shies on Central defense as Patrick Grange sacks Fitzgerald for the Big Loss forcing the Cadets to punt.

Now it’s Marmion’s turn to play defense as Niko Gordon loses the ball and Luke Kuhn picks it up and he’s off and running. Owen Prucha does bring him down but the Cadets are on the doorstep. It results in this touchdown by Josh Lim. Marmion takes its first lead 17-16.

4th Quarter

Cadets look to extend that lead as Fitzgerald throws it up but it’s picked off by Central Ryan Wojcik — 2nd week in a row with an interception for the junior.

Redhawks knocking on the door and they get in with an Elijah Jordan touchdown 22-17 Central with over 5 minutes left.

Last chance for the Cadets a low snap for Fitzgerald, he throws and it is picked off by Shane Roth. That turnover seals the deal as Central picks up the 22-17 Victory.

