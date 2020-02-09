Marmion Academy Boys Wrestling Regional 2.8.20

Marmion academy is the host of this years wrestling regional as Naperville Central Naperville North along with Waubonsie and Metea Valley are all in attendance, the cadets won this title last and year and look for another one

3rd Place 132 lbs

Let’s start with the 3rd place match at 132 as Naperville North’s Cosmo Champion against West Aurora’s Joseph Virgen, each would be in a wild but Champion is able put it away taking the 3rd place match 12-11

Championship 120 lbs

120 Pounds as Naperville Central Tyler Driessens battles West Aurora’s Andrew Tijerina the Redhawk would get the Blackhawk in the half nelson gets the pin and the first place finish

Championship 170 lbs

170 Pound Waubonsie’s Antonio Torres against Central’s Shane Roth, it’s a low scoring affair between each two but Torres takes the close one 3-1 and the first place finish at 170

Championship 182 lbs

182 Metea’s Sean Burke with hard one against East Aurora’s Latron Cannon, Cannon thinks he has control but Burke says not so fast gets out of the mess for two points and a 10-6 decision

Championship 220 lbs

To the heavy weight as Central’s Angelo Eklou gets a take down on Marmion’s Brandon Bryan, from there Eklou has Bryan in pin position and gets the 6 points, and first place at 220

Championship 285 lbs

Final Match as Waubonsie’s Charlie Millington flips over West Aurora’s Jordan Lishman and right away Millington gets the pin and the 285 weight class overall it’s Naperville Central taking the cake at the Marmion Academy Boys Wrestling Regional with 214 points.

