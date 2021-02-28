Mark Mennecke Hits Head Scratching, Acrobatic Finger Roll

Posted on February 28, 2021

We hit the hardwood with a shot that leaves you scratching your head wondering about the physics of it all. Mark Mennecke is just a sophomore but how about the athletic, acrobatic finish at the net – the Wildcat goes down but he’s okay. Actually, he’s more than okay, he just hit an off-hand, falling down finger roll – and that’s how he claims Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Mark Mennecke and his effort are just a small piece of the road win the Neuqua Valley Wildcats collected against the Naperville North Huskies. Even though the sophomore hit the ground hard, he bounces up and walks off under his own power, returning later in the game.

The Wildcats get 13 points from John Poulikidas to claim a 48-40 win.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.
For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.

