Mark Mennecke Hits Head Scratching, Acrobatic Finger Roll

We hit the hardwood with a shot that leaves you scratching your head wondering about the physics of it all. Mark Mennecke is just a sophomore but how about the athletic, acrobatic finish at the net – the Wildcat goes down but he’s okay. Actually, he’s more than okay, he just hit an off-hand, falling down finger roll – and that’s how he claims Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.
Mark Mennecke and his effort are just a small piece of the road win the Neuqua Valley Wildcats collected against the Naperville North Huskies. Even though the sophomore hit the ground hard, he bounces up and walks off under his own power, returning later in the game.
The Wildcats get 13 points from John Poulikidas to claim a 48-40 win.
