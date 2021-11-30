Mark Mennecke At the Halftime Buzzer

It’s the Hoops 4 Healing Basketball Tournament Final between Neuqua Valley and Oswego East for the Play of the Week. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

A familiar face in Neuqua sports makes an appearance as Mark Mennecke gets the defensive rebound off the missed three with time winding down in the first half, pulls up between the O and S in Oswego and nails the three at the buzzer. What a shot by Mark Mennecke.

Moments before the end of the second quarter later, Mennecke gets the steal and looks up court to Vonnahme for two to cut the deficit to eight.

Time winding down in the half. Off the missed three, Mennecke pulls down the rebound, pushes it across half court and drills the long three at the buzzer. Wildcats trail 27-23 into halftime.

