Margot Dawson Goes Back-to-Back on Long Putts

Naperville Central golfer Margot Dawson completes the rare feat of repeating as Play of the Week winner after another tough and lengthy birdie putt! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

She’s done it again, Naperville Central senior golfer Margot Dawson has won her second consecutive Play of the Week award after burying this 30 feet putt from the fringe of the green. First it was the 4th hole at Springbrook, this time she conquers the 2nd green at Naperbrook to bring home Play of the Week for a second time. Will anyone else ever win Play of the Week or does Dawson now have monopoly on the award? Tune into the show next week to find out.

