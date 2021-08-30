Margot Dawson Buries the Birdie from Distance

Naperville Central senior golfer Margot Dawson did not allow this birdie opportunity go to waste! A member of the golf team since her freshman season, Dawson is one of several four year golfers for the Redhawks. Despite falling to Naperville North in the match, Naperville Central improved by nearly 30 strokes compared to a year ago when these teams met at Cress Creek Country Club.

The play of the week heads out to Springbrook golf course where Naperville Central senior golfer Margot Dawson takes advantage of a great tee shot on the par 3 4th hole. Facing rival Naperville North, the Redhawk then buries the 25 footer for birdie. A big smile for what was easily the best shot of the day and the season opening Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

