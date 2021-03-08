Margaret Temple Overtime Buzzer Beater

Looking back at the last week, was there really another option for play of the week? In overtime against Marist, Benet Academy had a chance to take the final shot – with time winding down, Lenee Beaumont finds junior Margaret Temple, who – despite a bobble – gets the desperation heave off… and somehow, someway the bounce is true… and Benet claims a 49-46 win. And Temple win’s Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.
Benet Academy and Marist battled back and forth through regulation and overtime. With under 15 seconds left, Benet held for the final shot. Kendall Moriarty fouled out earlier in overtime. Lenee Beaumont couldn’t find room to drive so she looked for Margaret Temple on the wing. The junior with the bobble initially but got the shot off…and it’s good! Off the rim, backboard and through the net as time expires.
