Maine vs Warrior Hockey Club 2.23.20

Third game of the Illinois West Championship Cup Has Maine facing off against the Warrior Hockey Club. The Warriors lost the first game 2-1 but came back and took the second 3-2.

First Period

One of the best looks in the 1st period comes off of a play by Warrior Tony Campise who tries the wrap around attempt but the door is shut by Caden Novak. 0-0 5:30 1st.

Late on in the 1st period a maine player takes a shot from the point that is saved by Howard not once but twice, the second one with his stick. End of the 1st scoreless.

Second Period

Early on in the second period Maines Luke Coffey drives in hard and his shot is saved by Howard, however the rebound is picked up by Will Gournis who puts Maine up early in the 2nd. 1-0

Later on in the second period Maines Luke Coffey gets a break away but after a good back check by Warrior Will Troy, Howard is able to keep the puck out. 1-0 Maine with 12 minutes left in 2.

Third Period

Later on in the 3rd period a Maine player drives in hard from center ice but the half break away attempt gets stopped by Justin Howard. Warriors still trail by 1 with 450 left in the 3rd

Warriors on the power play in the third and a shot from Will Troy causes havoc in the blue plaint and the Warriors come so close to tying the game. With 4 minutes to play.

Late on in the 3rd, Warriors back on the power play and Nolan Cummings drives in and centers the puck to Campise who’s attempt is saved, then Pearce has a shot saved, until a slapshot from Campise is saved. The Warriors will end up losing the best of 3 series, falling in the third game, 1-0.

Check out other hockey games in our Boys Sports Highlights!