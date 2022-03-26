Madeline Walbridge With a Long Range Lob Shot

The Play of the Week is from girls water polo with Madeline Walbridge showing off her range in the water. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We got a girls DVC water polo matchup as Waubonsie Valley looks to continue their winning ways traveling down the road to Metea Valley.

She tracks down the pass, slows down as her defender gets closer, and launches this lob shot from way out and it drops in the bottom corner of the goal. A beautiful shot by Madeline Walbridge throwing it where the goalie can’t get it.

Last minute of the game, Sarah Voakes throws a nice backhand shot for the goal. Despite the strong finish, Metea Valley falls in their first conference match to Waubonsie Valley 12-9.