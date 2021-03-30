Lyons Township vs. Naperville North Hockey 03.28.21

Naperville North hockey aims for a perfect season by finishing the schedule with an Illinois West Championship win over Lyons Township. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Welcome to the Illinois West Hockey Championship match between Lyons Township and Naperville North. Lyons Township coming off of a 4-1 victory over Waubonsie in the semi-finals as Naperville North beat Lincoln Way 4-2.

5 minutes in and we have some scoring already as Lyons Townships Ryan Sprain snipes a shot glove side. Lyons up 1-0 early.

A couple minutes later as Lyons is looking to extend the lead as a couple players fight for the puck on the board… Spreyne comes up with it and finds Jonathen Nutting but he is denied by Sean Denker keeping the score at 1-0.

On the power play Spreyne throws a puck in front of the net and a wide open Jonathen Nutting pushes the Lyons lead late in the 1st to 2-0.

5 minutes into the 2nd period and coming out of the penalty box looking to get North on the board is Ithan DeLorenzo but his shot draws iron

All North now as a minute later DeLorenzo takes it in over the blue line but yet again draws iron. Still 2-0 LT.

4 minutes into the 3rd and Chris Goff breaks down the defense and goes high glove side to get North back in the game. 11 minutes left of regulation.

Just under 3 minutes to go as North is looking for the tying goal as Tyler Zuspann takes a shot from the point and after a mad scramble the puck is covered by goalie Aaron Weiler.

Dying moments of the game as a touch pass from Zach Zuspann finds Ithan DeLorenzo who goes five hole on Weiler tying the game with 10 seconds left in regulation. Off to OT we go!

2 minutes into the 3 on 3 overtime as NNs Tyler Zuspann picks the puck up in the corner and finds a wide open Ithan DeLorenzo who snaps home the game winning goal. Naperville North win the Illinois West Hockey Championship over Lyons Township by a score of 3-2 and finishes off the 2021 season undefeated.

