Lyons Girls Gymnastics Regional 2.5.20

We round out the regional gymnastics coverage at Lyons where Naperville Central looks to qualify some gymnasts for sectionals at Hinsdale Central while competing against OPRF, Lyons, and the Downers Grove Co-Op.

Vault

We start with OPRF’s Iriel Conley on vault. She uses all her power to tuck off the apparatus, earning second place on the podium with a 9.05 score.

Redhawk Delaney Sterr’s turn next on vault. She lands the half turn and earns the high fives from Coach Christina Tardy and an 8.050 score.

Uneven Parallel Bars

We stay with Naperville Central as they move over to the uneven bars. Marissa Swanson would have the highest score for the redhawks with a 6.4 score after the layout landing.

Downers Grove Co-Ops Katrina Carlson also on bars. She is charging up for a double back tuck off the high bar and she looks relieved once she lands. A big smile and first place on bars with a 9.050 score.

Floor

We stay with the DG co-op but move over to floor with Kathryn Snouffer. She rocks out a round off back handspring one and a half… earning her a score of 9.375 score and first place on floor.

Beam

Back with the redhawks and Marissa Swanson on beam. Her jump sequence holding strong, showing off Swanson’s balance and strength. For the dismount, a round off lay out. Swanson would place 7th on beam with an 8.1 score, the best for the redhawks.

Top beam routine would also belong to the top all around gymnast on the night. Melina Pipilas from Downers Grove. Her cartwheel that is then connected with an Ariel helps her to a 9.525 score. Pipilas would also grab first on beam and third on bars and floor which helps the co-op bring home the regional plaque with 141.95 points.

