Luke Williams Turns the Tide in the Third Quarter

Naperville North defensive back and wide receiver Luke Williams had a full games worth of production in the third quarter alone to earn Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North trails Glenbard North 24-17 in the third quarter until Luke Williams takes over the game. The sophomore jumps the route and takes it to the house. That knots the game up at 24 with 2:00 to play in the 3rd.

Panthers with possession but here is Luke Williams again anticipating the pass and nearly returning it for another pick six. Huskies on a roll now.

North with the ball back and Luke Williams get his second score of the quarter with well-placed throw from Aidan Gray. Huskies take a 31-24 lead behind 28 unanswered points in the 3rd.

