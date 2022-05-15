It’s a soccer-themed Play of the Week where Lucy Iverson pulls off a miraculous goal. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s the final match of conference play for girls soccer before regionals start next week. Waubonsie Valley takes on Naperville North girls soccer as both teams look to end the regular season on a high note.

On a free kick just behind midfield, Iverson launches this shot towards the net. It takes a big bounce, the goalie misplays it and somehow it turns into a goal. Now that’s something you don’t see every day. She has been impressive all year for Naperville North and that’s her biggest highlight yet this season.

Lucy Iverson has a free kick just behind midfield and somehow it bounces in. An unbelievable shot as Naperville North takes down Waubonsie Valley 6-0.