Lucy Iverson Game Winning Goal Against Central

Lucy Iverson scores arguably the biggest goal in her soccer career, netting the game winner in the sectional final against Central.

We hit the pitch with Naperville North in the sectional final – as Maddie Korosec lines a corner into the box… it makes it to Lucy Iverson and it trickles in from there! The only goal of the game, the Huskies top the Redhawks to win their fifth straight sectional title. And Iverson gets our Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Iverson’s goal helps ensure that Naperville North will continue in the playoffs, pushing the Huskies past Naperville Central and towards yet another state title. The program has been one of the best in the state over the last decade.

Check out additional girls soccer highlights from the 2021 season by visit our girl’s highlight page.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favoriteFor more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.