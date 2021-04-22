Logan Frederick Improvises on Impressive Pass

Logan Frederick channels his inner Patrick Mahomes and dances out of trouble, completing a pass to Jalen Johnson. Metea Valley may still be searching for a win going into the final week of the season but they have something to glean about – a play of the week. Logan Frederick does his best Patrick Mahomes impersonation, evading pressure, backing up and flinging a pass off his back foot – completing the ball to Jalen Johnson who stays in bounds thanks to the tippy toes. Frederick’s sensation play earns our play of the week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Mustangs may be empty in the win column, but Metea has consistently put up a fight week in and week out and has one more chance at a victory.

Check out additional volleyball highlights from the 2021 season by visit our boys’s highlight page.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favoriteFor more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.