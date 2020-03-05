Lockport vs Neuqua Valley Boys Basketball 3.4.20

First round of regional action for the boys basketball teams as Neuqua Valley travels down to Lincoln-Way West to fact off against Lockport. The porters hold the 11 seed while the wildcats sit in the 5th seed spot.

First Half

Beginning of the first and John Poulikidas puts the wildcats in the lead by getting around his defender and hitting the pull up jumper.

Neuqua up 11-3 with seconds left in the first, Lockport cuts in to the cats lead as Matas Deksnys hits the triple. Porters trailing 11-6.

Beginning of the second quarter, Connor Davis hooks a pass to Nonso Ogbuefi who lays in the ball. Cats up 13-6.

Off the inbound, in the second Connor Davis tips the high pass in to the basket for two more points. Cats in the lead 22-8.

Just under 3 mintues left until half time, Tim Dicristofano kicks the ball out to Deksnys who hits the three, porters trailing 22-11.

Second Half

Cats on the run in the third quarter, Connor Davis hits Poulakidas for another three pointer. Neuqua leading 31-11.

3 minutes left in the third, Connor Davis driving to the hoop, gets the reverse layup to fall as the cats are rolling 38-16.

Poulikidas puts the nail in the coffin as he hits his second three pointer of the second half. He would get 13 points on the night as the wildcats defeat Lockport 63-42. Neuqua Valley advances to play Plainfield North on Friday in the Regional Finals.

