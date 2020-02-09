Lockport Girls Bowling Regional 2.8.20

Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley both competing at the Lockport Girls Bowling Sectional hoping to advance to the Plainfield North sectional in Morris next Saturday.

Waubonsie & Neuqua Valley

We pick things up in the second half of the day. Waubonsie’s Vanessa Raketic in the fourth game starts off strong by rolling a strike.

Neuqua’s Alyssa Votava is looking to finish in the top ten individual standings. Before game 4 she was in 8th and she grabs a nother strike in her 7th frame to help her cause.

In to game 5 for Ashley Sanchez and the warriors. She continues to look good as she grabs another trike. She would be the 2nd best bowler for WV ending with a 926 series.

Wildcat Emily Johnson gets a strike for the cats in her 5th frame of the fifth game. Johnson ends as the second best bowler for Neuqua with a 1038 series, just missing out on the individual cut, finishing in 11th place.

Waubonsie’s best bowler would be Hailey Springs. She grabs a strike in her last game which helps her to a 945 series.

Neuqua’s Alyssa Votava had her eyes on the prize all day long and this strike helps seal her fate as she ends with a 1058 series, good enough for 8th place individually, she moves on to sectionals.

Lockport’s Payton Vandenburg doing great things for her team as she rolls strike after strike in the afternoon. She finishes third as an individual with a 1235 series as Lockport goes on to win the Lockport Girls Bowling Regional as a team with a 6109 total series score.

