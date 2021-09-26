Local Girls Golf Teams Hope to Make State Push

With the season ending golf meets just a couple weeks away, several local girls teams hope to continue their impressive play through the post season and finally end their state golf droughts. Find out more in the this feature presented by Edward Medical Group.

DVC Teams Making Postseason Push

Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley girls golf are both enjoying some of the strongest seasons the programs have ever seen out on the course. The Wildcats have seized control of the DVC the past two seasons, going 10-0 in the DVC this fall, including first place finishes in the McGonagle and the DVC Championship meet. Neuqua has seen a great deal of individual post season success, highlighted by back to back state championship wins from Jessica Yuen in 2013 and 2014. But the blue and gold have not made a trip downstate as a team since 2002.

Wildcats Look for Next Step

There have been close calls in recent seasons, the Wildcats won regional championships in 2019 and 2020, but missed the state cut in 2019 and in 2020 there was no state meet due to COVID. It takes a top three finish at sectionals to qualify for the state tournament. But with talent like seniors Sarah Zheng and Brooke Vandermyde and sophomores Rebecca Wu and Sophia Lagman, this could be the year.

Although on paper Neuqua looks ready to break through this season, the players still have to perform up to the standard the team has set. Perennial powers like Hinsdale Central and Sandburg, Naperville North and Wheaton Warrenville South will likely be waiting in the sectionals. Naperville North has been our best local team for the past five seasons, qualifying for state six times since 2013, including two top 5 finishes.

Mustangs Making History

Over at Metea Valley, the Mustangs have spent the past few seasons climbing out of the cellar of the conference into a battle for the top spot. The Mustangs have spent the fall of 2021 shattering program records with a 10-2 regular season record and a second place finish in the DVC. Metea has only qualified for sectionals as a team once before back in 2015, so clearing that hurdle would be a major achievement in itself. This young and talented roster wearing black and gold just keeps getting better and better led by 2020 sectional qualifier Abby Terada.

Meadow Rolence, Pranvi Kakkar, Macey Martin and Kylie and Keira Hallissey all have the ability to shoot low for the team, which is what makes the roster so dangerous. And the best part is that all of Metea’s top six golfers are underclassmen, meaning next season should see yet another step forward.

But for now, the focus for Neuqua, Metea and all six of our local teams are the regionals, where the journey to the state golf meet officially tees off.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell.

