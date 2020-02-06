Lincoln-Way Girls Gymnastics Regional 2.4.20

We head south of 1-80 to the Lincoln-Way East girls gymnastics regional. The LW Co-Op comes in as favorites but Neuqua Valley and Naperville North both look to score well enough to advance to sectionals at Hinsdale Central.

Vault

We start with huskie Chloe Tsao on vault. Her yurechenko full twist off the vault helps her to an 8.55 score.

Another huskie will also get the same score and also perform the same skill. Katie Kristle with an 8.55 after a full twist.

We stick on vault but move over to Neuqua Valley and Lauren Cordero. She helps her team with this skill earning an 8.5 score.

Top vaulter on the day with be the Lincoln-way Co-ops grace Kmak. Her yurenchnko layout earns her a 9.3 score and first place on the podium.

Uneven Parallel Bars

Abby Aldrich for Naperville North starting on the low parallel bars next. Fully pointed toes, she perfects her routine before jumping to the high bar. For the release, a layout with a straight body for an 8.475 score, tied for 3rd place.

Wildcat Susan Jones up next on the bars. Her kip in to a swing and rotating around starts her routine off strong. For the dismount, a layout and her feet are glued to the mat for a 7.45 score.

Floor

We stick with the wildcats but flip over to Amy Wachtel on floor. Her pass of a round off back handspring layout helps Neuqua to 7.85 more points.

Huskie Ellie Lieberman also on floor. She earns a 7.775 score after this routine which held a round off full.

Best floor routine would be LW’s Allie Reis. She opens up with a round off back handspring one and a half with power. A little later on a walk over and two front whips helps her seal the top spot on the podium with a 9.425 score.

Beam

Sophomore Huskie Katie Kristle looking to qualify in the all around which includes this beam routine with a back walk over back handspring. For the exit, a front walkover front Ariel earns her an 8.775 score, 4th place on beam and 4th in the all around.

Wildcat Baylee Modaff, back from a shoulder injury on beam next. Two back handsprings in her routine plus a standing back tuck help her to place 3rd on beam with an 8.925 score.

Top beam routine, would belong to Lincoln-Ways Grace Kmak with a 9.4 score. She would also place first in vault and the all-around with 37.275 points. North’s Katie Kristle and Neuqua’s Lauren Cordero would also qualify for sectionals in the all-around placing 4th and 5th. The Lincoln-Way Co-Op would keep the regional plaque in their gym as they place first with 144.65 points. Naperville North would finish second and Neuqua in third.

