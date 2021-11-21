Lenee Beaumont Spinning and Winning

For the Play of the Week, let’s go to Benet Academy for some girls basketball where Lenee Beaumont puts on a show against Rockford Auburn. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Off the steal, Lenee Beaumont makes a beautiful spin move to get around her defender and finish at the rim. This was a part of a flurry she went on in the second quarter. One more look. She puts her defender in the spin cycle before finishing with the lay-in.

The opening week of the girls basketball season rolls on as the Benet Academy Redwings play their first home game of the year against the Rockford Auburn Lady Knights. The game is a part of the eight team Naperville Central Tip Off Tournament. Everyone in a happy and festive mood as holiday tournaments are back in the fold this season.

Good ball movement for Benet to put the game away, Kelly Getz and Okubanjo with a give and go, which leads to Maddie McAndrew sinking her second three pointer of the night. Redwings roll over Rockford to start the tip off tournament 69-33.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.