Lenee Beaumont Does It Again

Make it back-to-back plays of the week for Benet’s Lenee Beaumont who seems to have a knack for beating the buzzer. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s not everyday you see Mayor Lightfoot outside the office enjoying some sports. Well she picked a good one on hand as we’re in for the Mother MaCauley Super Sectionals. Benet Academy makes its fifth appearance since 2015 and is hoping to punch their ticket to State. The opponent in the ring is the champion of the girls basketball Chicago Public League, the Whitney Young Dolphins. A team that comes in looking to take down another one seeded foe after getting rid of Lyons Township in the LT sectionals.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Emilia Sularski finds Lenee Beaumont and she turns and nails the mid-range jumper as the buzzer sounds. She does it again.

Momentum stays on the Wings side from their as BA makes the plays they need to down and the Benet Academy Redwings are heading back to the State series after a 44-37 win over Whitney Young girls basketball. They will face Stevenson on Friday in the State semifinals.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

