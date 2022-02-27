Lenee Beaumont Beats the Buzzer

The Play of the Week features Benet’s Lenee Beaumont showing why she’s one of the best hoopers in the state. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We got the sectional semifinal between Waubonsie Valley and Benet Academy girls basketball. The winner secures a spot in the sectional final.

With time winding down in the first half, Maggie Sularski brings it across half court, drives and kicks it out to Lenee Beaumont on the wing and she buries the long three before the buzzer. Let’s see it again. She catches it in rhythm, steps into it, and knocks it down. She makes it look easy.

Into the fourth and the Redwings look to close it out. Beaumont drives to find Morgan Demos who makes the extra pass to Temple for the trey. Benet wins 63-46 and will face Naperville North in the sectional final.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.