Lei Sisters Leave Their Mark on Community

Posted on September 20, 2020

The Lei sisters from the Naperville North girls golf team, used the extra time during quarantine to showcase their entrepreneurial abilities. They’re the focus of this Off the Field, presented by Molly Maid of the Aurora Naperville Area.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit over six months ago and in person schooling and high school athletics were shutdown, people had to look for silver linings to help them through a difficult time.

Cecilia and Erica Lei, a pair of sisters on the Naperville North girls golf team, used the extra time during quarantine to showcase their entrepreneurial abilities.

Thus began, CericaDesignsCo, an ETSY shop for handmade, eco-friendly stickers. While Cecilia, a senior this year, came up with the initial idea, younger sister Erica soon joined the project.

CericaDesigns has now sold over 2,000 sticker packs on ETSY despite the fact that the initial reach of the business did not stretch very far.

While this new venture offered an opportunity for the Lei sisters to express their creativity and make some money, they wanted to give back as well. 20% of all profits go to the Save the Children organization. There is also a Black Lives Matter sticker, which donates 100% of its profits to charity.

Right now there is plenty to keep this sibling duo busy with the school year under way and orders to ship out, but being members of the Huskie girls golf team is a welcome addition to their daily activities.

While the first few months of business can certainly be considered a success, there are even broader goals on the horizon for CericaDesigns.

For additional prep sports action, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

If you're a high school sports fan, please consider a donation to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!

Back to Athlete Profiles
Join Danielle Tufano & NCTV17 for game night!

Join Danielle Tufano & NCTV17 for game night!

Virtual FUNdraiser on Thursday, October 22 at 7 PM.

cat2array(69) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(13777) [63]=> int(7) [64]=> int(13760) [65]=> int(13763) [66]=> int(42) [67]=> int(4) [68]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409