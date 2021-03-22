Leah Tubbs Makes Diving Dig to Save Point

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball lost a lot of starting talent from last year’s regional championship team. Plays like this from junior Leah Tubbs will certainly help fill the void as Leah Tubbs goes to the floor for the dig, then sets the ball while getting back to her feet. Lauren Mitchell is then able to get to set up Ashlyn Hickey for the kill as the Warriors went on the win the set. The never give up attitude earns the Naperville Sports Weekly, Play of the Week. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The match between Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley ended up going three sets between the two Eola Road Rivals. You can find the full highlights of the match HERE.

