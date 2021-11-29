Layla Henderson and Mackenzie Hare Combine For a 5-0 Run

We go to the girls basketball Warhawk Tournament with Naperville North against Oswego for this Play of the Week and it’s a terrific sequence from both Layla Henderson and Mackenzie Hare. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Layla Henderson gets the steal, brings the ball down court to kick it to Hare for the open triple while falling down. But they’re not done yet. Hare then dives on the floor to force another turnover and the ball finds Henderson for the layup. Five total points in a matter of seconds.

The girls basketball season is underway with the Warhawk Tournament featuring Naperville North who comes in after a victory over Romeoville. Their opponent is the Oswego Panthers who is looking to bounce back after giving up 80 points to Waubonsie Valley.

Kendall Johnson misses on the pull up, but there’s Crossett again cleaning it up. A dominating 65-21 win puts the Huskies at a 2-0 start on the season.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

