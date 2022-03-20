Lauren Thorne Feeds Abby O’Rear For a Sliding Score

We have girls soccer making its first appearance of the season for the Play of the Week with Redhawks Lauren Thorne and Abby O’Rear combining for the highlight. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Naperville Central Redhawks are ready to kick off the final season in the long illustrious career of head coach Ed Watson as they host Burlington Central.

The ball is loose, but Lauren Thorne is able to track it down in the corner. She then puts a great pass towards the net and O’Rear slides and knocks in the goal into the upper 90. Terrific pass by Thorne and O’Rear finishes the job with the score. A big time play by Central.

Redhawks are able to put this game away in the first half, Megan Norkett wins this ball and gets the pass back from Anna Sadowski as she puts in her second goal. Sarah McCracken adds a second half goal as the Redhawks start the season 2-0 after the 6-0 win.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

