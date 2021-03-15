Lauren McKnight has the Basketball on a String

So many outstanding senior basketball players graduating this year. Our Play of the Week features Waubonsie Valley girls basketball guard Lauren McKnight with the behind the back dribble in transition before feeding Lauren Threat for two of her 20 points on the night against Neuqua Valley. The four year starter has been a rock for the Warriors program as she rolls to the Naperville Sports Weekly Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Despite electric plays like this one, Neuqua Valley basketball held off Lauren McKnight and Waubonsie Valley for the win on senior night. You can find the full highlights from the back and forth contest, HERE!

