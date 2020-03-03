Latin vs Warrior Hockey Club 3.2.20

4th round of the BlackHawk Cup as 3rd seeded Warrior Hockey Club takes on the 40th seeded Latin. Winner of this game will advance to the quarter finals against 11th seeded Kings next week on Tuesday.

First Period

3 Minutes into the game the Warriors on the power play give up the puck behind the net to Latins Henry Hinchsliff who centers the puck to Nicholas Beach who scores on the backhand. 1-0 Latin 14:03 1st.

With about 3 minutes left in the 1st WVs Zach Pearce drives in hard over the blue line and tries to stuff the shot past Ethan Kern but Kern denies it keeping it 1-0 Latin.

Second Period

Just under 6 minutes of play in the 2nd period Warrior Tony Campise picks up the puck and passes it across ice to Zach Pearce who ties the game at 1. 1-1 1134 2nd.

2 minutes later the Warriors find themselves on a power play and after Pearces shot is saved by Kern the rebound is picked up Will Troy who gives the Warriors the 2-1 lead. 9:09 2nd.

Winning the board battle is Tony Campise who centers the puck and finds the stick of Zach Pearce who snipes the shot over the glove of Kern. 3-1 WV 5:00 2nd .

Third Period

The Warriors aren’t done yet, shorthanded the puck finds the stick of Ethan Wipff who shows of some fancy moves and scores on the back hand. 4-1 WV 3:22 2nd.

Late in the 3rd period Warrior Zachary Melbon takes a shot from the point and the rebound falls straight to Pearce who will complete his hat trick as the Warrior Hockey Club win 5-1.

