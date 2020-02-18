Latin High School vs Naper Valley Warriors Hockey 2.16.20

The Romans of Latin High School make the trip to all seasons after a loss to Loyola to take on the Naper Valley Warriors who come into this one with many injuries on the squad.

First Period

First Period action, Warriors clear the puck as Courtney Swenson passes it to Megan McCormick but Latin’s Maya Gonzalez denies her shot attempt.

Second Period

We skate to the second period as Naper Valley’s Maggie Korreta tries to sneak the puck in but Gonzalez is there for the save, keeping the goose eggs on the board.

Roman’s now with a chance to score but Ashley Ommen is ready to deny the shot attempt by Annabelle Merkel.

Third Period

3rd period after a the Romans win the faceoff, the puck ends up rolling around as Ommen sees and falls on it for the save.

4 seconds left in the game, still scoreless, Naper Valley wins the Faceoff but Latin blocks the attempt as this one ends in a tie at 0.

Check out other hockey games in our Boys Sports Highlights!