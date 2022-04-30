Lacrosse; Fast Facts

Despite being one of the newest official sports of the IHSA, lacrosse is one of the oldest sports in North America. Find out more in the latest Fast Facts sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

-Lacrosse, played originally by First Nation tribes, has been around since at least the 1600’s.

-It is a French word first used to describe the game in the 1800’s.

-It was an Olympic Sport in 1904 and 1908.

-Early lacrosse balls were made of wood and then deerskin stuffed with fur.

-Men’s has 10 players on the field at a time while Women’s has 12.

-Men’s lacrosse sticks vary in size; defensive sticks are much longer.

-Women’s sticks are all the same length except for the goalie.

-The IHSA adopted it as an official sport in 2018.

– Naperville North (4th in 2018) and Neuqua Valley (3rd in 2019) have earned IHSA trophies.

-Naperville North (4th in 2018) and Benet Academy (4th in 2021) have earned IHSA trophies.

