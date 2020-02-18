La Lumiere vs Benet Academy Boys Basketball 2.15.20

A day after a huge two point win over top ranked Notre Dame, Benet Academy welcomes not only nationally ranked LaLumiere, but also members of the 2010 sectional champion team including Frank Kaminsky of the Phoenix Suns.

First Half

Coming off a huge conference win and facing another powerhouse opponent, the Redwings faithful could not be more fired up as matt Reid hits a three to open up the ball game.

Next time down the floor, Colin Crothers at 6’8 is not used to feeling undersized, but the senior with a great post move against 6’11 Treyton Thompson. BA up 5-2.

La Lumiere with so much athleticism, Jaden Ivey, silky smooth to the hoop and a layup off the glass. 6-5 Lakers up 1.

Late in the first, Jacob Snell swings a pass to Matt Reid, the defense giving him that look and Reid says, if you insist? Redwings up 14-11.

Lakers get 8 first half points from Denham Wojcik, who sinks a pair of three pointers in the 2nd. All tied at 14.

La Lumiere with great size all across the floor, Jeremy Sochan drives for the runner in the lane as the Lakers take an 18-14 lead.

BA staying right in this one, Snell finds Colin Gillespie who buries the triple. Benet Academy down 21-19.

Lakers keep the pressure on as Kamari Lands hits the open three to push the lead back to five 24-19.

Final seconds of the half, BA down 8 but the Lakers again give Matt Reid an open look from three. 11 first half points for Reid as Benet trails 27-22 at the half.

At halftime, the 2010 team honors head coach Gene Heidkamp with a number 10 jersey. Coach Heidkamp earned career win number 300 earlier on the year.

Second Half

La Lumiere up two early in the third, Wendell Green with a nice pass to Tryton Thompson for the slam. 33-29 Lakers.

Benet with a nice give and go between Tyler Van Ekeren and Sam Hennesey as Van Ekeren lays it in. Redwings down by one.

After a Lakers basket, Colin Crothers again doing work in the post, he rebounds his own miss with a tip in. Benet going toe to toe with La Lumiere.

End of the third, Wendell Green with a tough drive through traffic to beat the buzzer. Lakers take a 40-35 lead heading into the 4th.

La Lumiere has recently produced big time talent like Jaren Jackson Jr, Jordan Poole and Isaiah Stewart, still tons of talent on this roster as Jayden Ivey hits the three to put his team up by 8.

Benet again turns to Crothers down low. He can’t be handled one on one as he gets another bucket to go. 22 and 12 on the night for the four year starter.

Lakers not phased, Ivey drives and kicks to Wendell Green who delivers the open three. Biggest lead for the Lakers up 46-37. 12 in the game for Green.

Under two minutes to play, Jack Prock finds Tyler Van Ekeren in the corner for the three. BA still alive down 48-42.

But too much La Lumiere offense and too many turnovers in the 4th for Benet Academy. Jaden Ivey puts the game away with a driving basket plus the foul. Lakers hang on for a hard fought 55-48 win in a very entertaining ballgame.

Check out other basketball games in our Boys Sports Highlights!