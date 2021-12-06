Kylee Norkus Nails the Circus Shot on the Break

The Play of the Week features girls basketball with Neuqua Valley taking on Naperville North and Wildcat sophomore Kylee Norkus showing off her craftiness in the paint. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Off the missed layup by the Huskies, Kylee Norkus gets the rebound and pushes it up court with a head of steam. She goes coast-to-coast with a terrific scoop shot over the outstretched arms of Sarah Crossett. Let’s look at it again. She tosses it over her head as she’s falling away. A difficult shot made by Norkus.

We have some early season DVC action as Neuqua Valley hosts undefeated Naperville North girls basketball. The Wildcats hope to hand the Huskies their first loss in the opening weeks of the season.

Then North moves it up the court and Hare gives it up to Hope Aniceto who rattles in the triple. The Dawg Pound gets a wire-to-wire victory over the Wildcats. 68-37 the final.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

