Kyle Thomas Rises For the Alley Oop Jam

We hit the hardwood for the Play of the Week for boys basketball with Benet Academy taking on Marian Central Catholic and Redwing Kyle Thomas shows his skills above the rim. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Nikola Abusara brings it up the court and puts it up top for Kyle Thomas who throws down the two-handed alley oop slam. Let’s see it again as the 6’10” 230-pound senior shows off his vertical. What a finish.

Benet Academy begins the New Year taking their home court for only the second time this season. The Redwings come in to this matchup after a fourth place finish in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament taking on Marian Central Catholic a team that went 2-1 in the Hinkle Holiday Classic.

The wings keep their foot on the gas pedal. Sam Driscoll tries to get the shot to fall but it’s no good. Although after some offensive rebounds, Driscoll is able to tip it in right at the end of the third quarter. A dominating performance by Benet Academy gives them a 90-43 victory.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.