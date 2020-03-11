Kings vs. Waubonsie Valley Hockey 3.10.20

Third-seeded Waubonsie takes on 11th-seeded Kings at Bensenville’s Edge Ice Arena in the quarterfinals of the Blackhawk Cup. Waubonsie is coming off a 5-1 win over Latin, while Kings defeated AWF 3-2 last time out. The winner will take on Lincoln-Way in the semifinals.

First Period

The first chance of the game sees the puck on the sticks of Kings’ David Wagner and Sam Breen, but they are unable to stuff the shot past Waubonsie goalie Justin Howard. We’re scoreless with 12:30 left in the first period.

Waubonsie’s turn to strike as Kings give the puck away in a dangerous spot. Trent Kenyon takes a shot in front of net but it’s soaked up by Joseph Schumacher. Still scoreless with under four in the first.

Second Period

Into the second period, Kings’ Ian Grabowski fires a shot that’s saved by Howard, but the rebound falls to Dante Smedinghoff who puts Kings on the board. They lead 1-0 with 14 minutes left in the second.

On the power play Nolan Cummings picks up the puck and passes it back to the point to Will Troy, who snaps home the tying goal. It’s now 1-1, 7:15 in the second period.

Kings have numbers on the break, but Smedinghoff’s shot is smothered by Howard. Still tied in the second.

Beautiful puck movement from the Warriors as Cummings finds Zach Pearce down low, who squares it to Tony Campise for an easy putaway. Warriors take the 2-1 lead late in the second period.

Third Period

Driving in hard is Kings’ Kevin Dulain whose centering attempt gets knocked around until Justin Howard pounces on the puck. It’s still 2-1 with five and a half minutes in the third period.

In the dying minutes of the third period, Kings are on the power play and after a couple whacks at the puck, Maxwell Almaraz pokes it past Howard, tying the game at two and sending it to OT.

Overtime

Two minutes in to the extra period, Campise wins the faceoff and finds Pearce with a lot of open net in front of him. He rolls it in for an overtime 3-2 win for Waubonsie. This makes four Blackhawk Cup semifinals in five years for the Warriors.

