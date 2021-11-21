Keaton Crement Makes a Tremendous Pad Save

We head to the ice for this Play of the Week where Naperville North faces Naperville Central and Huskie goalie Keaton Crement shows tremendous reflexes. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Central on the attack and it looks like they have an open net, but Keaton Crement makes a terrific pad save. Let’s see that again. He does a great job reacting quick enough to stop the scoring chance. Fantastic work by the senior.

We got Naperville North and Naperville Central meeting up in the semifinals of the Carillon Cup. Winner gets Waubonsie Valley who took down Neuqua Valley 7-1.

However, it’s just too much Huskies on the night. Szymczak scores his second goal in the game that gives North a 7-1 win. They will face Waubonsie in the Carillon Cup finals.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.