Kathleen Novorolsky, Neuqua Valley Girls Gymnstics; Coach’s Code

Kathleen Novorolsky shares her message to the Neuqua Valley Girls Gymnastics team amid returning to competition during the pandemic in this Coach’s Code, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

After a narrow defeat against Naperville North, Neuqua Valley takes the short bus trip over to face Naperville Central Girls Gymnastics. The Redhawks are still looking for their first conference win in a shortened season. It is also senior night as the Redhawks honor 6 seniors and maybe that will give them a boost.

Neuqua Valley on the Vault

Let’s start with the vault as Neuqua’s Hannah Fitzgerald comes running into your screen as she flips and twists in the air and sticks the landing with an extra step. That gives her the leading score of 8.35. Her teammate Xara Gin right behind her at 8.1

Naperville Central Girls Gymnastics on the Vault

Central’s turn on the vault and here comes Erin Gugora and I’d say she makes the best of this attempt on the vault. She leads the Redhawks with a score of 8.05. Teammate Delaney Sterr right behind her with a score of 8.

Bars

Let’s go to the bars and it’s Fitzgerald again and she making the most of her time on the apparatus. Transforms her style on the twirl and why not end it with a flip. That effort gives her a score of 8.1 and finishes as the leading all around gymnast.

Beam

Now let’s test out our balance as Neuqua’s Amelia Wachtel does a back hand spring as she keeps her balance while doing a few leaps. In the end Wachtel keeps calm with the handstand and ends with a beautiful flip. That gives her a score of 8.7.

Central’s Delaney Sterr also keeping her balance through a cartwheel and a few moves and why not add a spin to it. In the end Sterr waits and makes her flip count with her arms in the air for a good landing. That gives her 7.4.

Floor

To the floor exercise and here is Central’s all around leader as Tammy Bajek shows off her moves. This effort puts her in a first place tie for the team lead at 6.8 and her all around at 26.8

Neuqua’s turn on the floor as Audrey Braun and the Wildcats tumble away with the win on the night. She leads the floor with a score of 8.6 as the Wildcats get the road victory 130.75 to 105.5.

For more sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!