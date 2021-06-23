Karly Keating Does it All on Offense

Karly Keating was a force to be reckoned with all season long, and especially in the post-season push for a 4th place finish.

We go to the fourth place Benet Academy girls lacrosse team – and senior Karly Keating. Not only does she get the Redwings on the board in the semi-final match, but she then assists on a Shannon Earley goal. Keating tallies four goals in the contest, and was instrumental all year, and for that – earns NSW’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Keating combined forces with Shannon Earley all season, helping the Redwings to the best finish in the program’s history. Check out our recent Team Profile on the program.

