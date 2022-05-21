Julia Straub Leaps Up For an Amazing Save

It’s the girls soccer regional final for the Play of the Week where goalie Julia Straub refuses to let the ball get past her. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s the regional final of the girls soccer playoffs, and the Plainfield North Tigers travel to Metea Valley looking to end the Mustangs’ run of seven consecutive regional titles and prevent an all-DVC sectional matchup against Neuqua Valley.

On a corner kick, Straub punches the ball way, but then Plainfield North gets another opportunity at a goal. Although, Straub leaps to knock it away for an amazing save. That’s a girl that wants to win a championship and that helps Metea Valley bring home an eighth straight regional plaque.

Last chance now for Plainfield North and a cross by Gabriella Mattio finds teammate Grace Roche in a crowd of players, but the header sails high. After a furious back-and-forth second half, Metea Valley holds on to claim an eighth straight regional crown and advances to face Neuqua Valley. 3-2 the final score over Plainfield North.

